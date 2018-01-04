Sara Brewster

Sara Caldwell Brewster, age 94, passed away on January 2, 2018 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin.
Mrs. Brewster was born Tuesday, Oct. 30, 1923 in Lamar County and lived in Lamar County most of her life.
She was the daughter of the late J.D. Caldwell, Sr. and the late Bessie Harrell Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Blake D. Brewster, Sr.; two brothers and their wives, Bobby & Margie Caldwell and J.D. Jr. & Nadine Caldwell.
She graduated from Gordon Military High School and then joined many other industrious women contributing to the war effort at Carter’s Mill in Barnesville. She later graduated from Southeastern Beauty College in Atlanta and worked as a beautician before raising her family.
She is survived by her three children and two sons-in-law, Blake D. Brewster, Jr. of Barnesville, Beverly Martin (Jack) of Milner, and Beth Warren (Wally) of Austell; grandsons, Patrick Warren of Austell, Jackson Martin (Jennie) of Milner, Dee Brewster of Barnesville, and Ben Martin (Patricia) of Jackson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Sara C. Brewster will be held Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. Franklin Gibson and Rev. Cyndi McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 from 1 - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Barnesville United Methodist Church, 375 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA 30204 or to a charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Sara C. Brewster. To make an online condolence, please visit
www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Brewster family.