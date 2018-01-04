By Walter Geiger
Local animal shelter committee members were cheered this holiday season when they received a Christmas card from Lazarus, the miracle dog.
Lazarus, a chow mix, was mean, anti-social and ended up at the shelter in Newnan in early 2017. No one came to his rescue and Lazarus was euthanized by lethal injection. His body was placed in a bag and the bag into a freezer to await disposal at the landfill.
The next morning those tasked with taking bodies to the landfill saw one bag was moving. Lazarus, indeed, arose from the dead.
Lazarus (left) and his little buddy Piper.
Lazarus, the miracle dog, is aptly named
