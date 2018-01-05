Iris O’Neal

Mrs. Iris L. O’Neal, 53, of 114 Red Oak Dr. Barnesville, transitioned on Saturday in the Atlanta Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held on January 6, 2018 at the Bethel Baptist Church. Sr. Pastor James C. Marable will officiate and interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories a mother, Nellie Grace Lyons; her husband, Jerry O’neal; two children, Karisa (Derick) Harpe and Adarius (Angela)Lyons; four grandchildren, Jasmine Harpe, Jaiyla Harpe, Derick Harpe Jr. and Sentrecia Hugh; two sisters, Valeria Brown and Minister Christy Stickland; one brother, James Lyons Jr., all of Barnesville; five aunts, Fannie Doris Davis of St. Louis, Bobbie Francis Eleby, Robin Foster of Barnesville, Willie Perry of Conyers Ga., Narvis Washington of Griffin Ga.; one great aunt, Mary Ogletree of Barnesville; four uncles, Johnny Ogletree, Herbert Jackson, of Barnesville, Grady Jackson of St Louis, and Randy Foster of Barnesville Ga.; eight sister-in-laws, Shirley Harden of Culloden Ga., Lisa O'Neal, of Newnan Ga., Doris Willis, Cathleen Walton, of Forsyth Ga., Barbara Ann O’Neal of Barnesville, Ga., Pricilla Perkins of Virginia, Kathy Faye O’Neal of Jonesboro Ga., Wynette O'Neal of Griffin Ga.; two brother-in -laws, Tony O’Neal of Griffin and Herman Harden Culloden Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss her dearly.