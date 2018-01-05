John Flournoy

Mr. John Walter Flournoy, age 76, of Milner, Georgia passed away on Friday, January 5, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at his residence.
John was born in Hogansville, Ga. on April 11, 1941 and is the son of the late Mr. Clarence and Ora Lee (McWaters) Flournoy.
John Served our country with great honor. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He retired from Southern Regional Hospital in 2010. He was an engineer for 20 years.
In 1987 he married the love of his life, Linnie Johnson. He loved the country life, gardening, and working on his land. He loved spending time with his stepchildren, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his children Gregg, Johnny, Janet, and Memory.
Surviving is his loving wife of 30 years, Linnie Flournoy; a grandson he raised, Michael Gousse of Barnesville; his four stepchildren, Starr Hooten and husband Reggie of Covington, Terri Smith and husband Rusty of Griffin, Ronald Gousse of Milner, and Cindy Hubbard and husband Ken of Thomasville; son, Keith Flournoy of Lagrange; sister, Jennie Lee of Lake City, Fla.
Grandchildren and great grandchildren will miss their papa. He will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. His special friends Mike McCully and Joan Hale will also miss him.
He was a very loving, caring man that everyone loved.
There will be no services now. John will be cremated and the family and friends will celebrate his life at his home on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at 1 p.m. He does not want flowers.
A special thanks to Brightmoor Hospice nurse Jamie Moore.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Flournoy family.