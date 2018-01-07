Man killed in house fire

A 63-year-old Monroe County man was killed in an early morning fire Sunday on Kent Drive.
From Sgt. Lawson Buttock, MCSO:
Monroe County Emergency Services arrived first and discovered that the residence at 163 Kent Drive was fully engulfed in flames. In the process of containing the fire, firefighters discovered a single deceased victim. The victim is believed to be the homeowner, Alexander M. Carmean (63/ Male). The fire remains under investigation by both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Department. The victim has been sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta.