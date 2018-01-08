Reverend Horace Sheffield

Reverend Horace Levi Sheffield, age 89, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.
Reverend Sheffield was born in Bremen, Ga. on Tuesday, May 29, 1928 to the late Otis Brantley Sheffield and the late Roxie Ballard Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Godwin Sheffield; son, Jimmy Sheffield; brothers, Bill Sheffield, Wesley Sheffield and Harvey Sheffield. Horace preached his first sermon Oct. 5, 1944 at the age of 15, was licensed to preach at 16, and ordained by the First Baptist Church of Tallapoosa at 17. He pastored part-time churches in neighboring areas of north Alabama and Georgia – Pleasant Hill, Edwardsville, New Harmony, Hopewell, Harmony Grove, Steadmon and Hillcrest Baptist Churches. From 1976-1989 he Pastored the Calvary Baptist Church in Barnesville. He was involved in teaching Bible study courses and leadership training which led to traveling as a Growth Consultant with the Church Training Department of the Georgia Baptist Convention. At that time, he had over 25 certificates – one for 500 hours of studies, and convention leaders tagged him as having the equivalent of a PhD. He traveled on two mission trips to the Syracuse area of New York. He also served as Director of Missions for the 56-church Tugaloo Association in Toccoa before retiring to Barnesville. He went on to be the part-time minister of the historic Fredonia Congregational Church for 12 years, and more recently as the Honorary Pastor Emeritus of Calvary Baptist Church. He recently accomplished a life-long dream to finish his college education. In May, 2017 Horace was the first to graduate from Shorter University’s online program in Christian Studies. The tremendous story of “Pop’s” graduation at the age of 88 became an Internet sensation – more than viral, the story has gone global. All the major television networks carried the story: ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, as well as Cox Media Group, USA Today, CNN.com, AOL, and New York Post, in addition to radio stations nationwide (Iowa, Ohio, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, North and South Carolina). The front-page articles in the Barnesville Gazette and Rome News-Tribune did spur coverage in newspapers all across the State of Georgia. In addition to two articles in the online Christian Index, other faith-based websites featured the story; and a web search found links to international articles in Nigeria, Kenya, Italy, Mexico and others.
Reverend Sheffield is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Judy Sheffield Brock (Emory), Sheila Sheffield Milner; grandchildren, Patches Mongeon (Mike), Chris Brock (Charity), Jill Brazier (Rick), Jennifer Neal (Keith), Jeremy Worthy (Lacy); great-grandchildren, Dawson, Jacob, Brantley, Laura Grace, Bella, Lillie, Javon, Destiny, Garrett, Shiloh, Logan, Hannah, Meaghan, Mackenzie and Chloe; and extended family of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Reverend Horace Sheffield will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Newman, Dr. Lee Woodall and Rev. Jim Sheffield officiating. Interment will be in Hollywood Cemetery in Tallapoosa, Ga. at 3:30 P.M. Friends visited the family on Sunday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, however those desiring may make a contribution to Calvary Baptist Church, 640 Rose Avenue, Barnesville, GA 30204 in memory of Reverend Horace Sheffield.
