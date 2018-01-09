Turner Grady Dumas Jr., 94, passed away on January 8, 2018. He was born Grady Boyd Dumas in Redbone, Lamar County, Georgia on November 21, 1923, to Turner Grady Dumas, Sr. and Edna Elizabeth Boyd Dumas.
After his father’s untimely death in 1933, his mother changed Grady’s name to honor his father, but for many years his friends and family around Barnesville continued to call him
“Grady Boyd.” He is preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings Edmund Dumas, Mary Beth Moye, Dorothy Dumas, Ruth Akins, William Barnett Dumas, and Guerry Dumas.
Grady attended Gordon College in Barnesville and then graduated from Fort Benning Officer Candidate School as a second Lieutenant. In 1945, he was sent to Germany, where he served as a platoon leader in the U.S. Army 90th Division, 357th Regiment before being wounded in combat. He returned to his family farm in Redbone, became a deacon at Ramah Primitive Baptist Church and married a preacher’s daughter, Freda Payne. They started a family but soon found that farming could not secure their future. Grady became an insurance agent and, with Freda’s help, operated Dumas Insurance Agency in Pensacola, Fla., for thirty years, insuring nearly every church in the Pensacola area. Grady enjoyed national parks, boating, rock-collecting, making wine from his own blueberries and grapes, crossword puzzles, and good conversation. He was a proud member of the Huguenot societies of South Carolina and Virginia and the last survivor of a group of friends who called themselves “The Redbone Four,” which also included Richard Sappington, Arthur Sikes, and Allen Hodge.
He is survived by the love of his life of 68 years, Freda Payne Dumas; sons, David P. Dumas (Debbie), Philip G. Dumas (Shirley); daughter, Elizabeth Schneider (Karl); granddaughters, Ashley Dumas (Steven Meredith), Sarah Amanda Dumas (Todd Sanderson), Raechel Dumas, Susannah Smith (Joseph), Rebecca Bernhardt (Mark), Clara Schneider; great-grandchildren, Riley Goebel, Grady Boyd Meredith, Franklin Meredith, James Sanderson, Michael Smith, and William Sanderson; and nephews, nieces and cousins.
Grady Dumas was a model of humility, thoughtful intellect, duty, and was a genuine gentleman of Georgia, respected by many friends and beloved by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grady’s memory may be made to Ramah Primitive Baptist Church, 1274 Ramah Church Road, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204.