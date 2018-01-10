Mark Maxwell

Mr. Mark Timothy “Tim” Maxwell, age 61, of Griffin, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Tim was born in Perry, Ga. on July 11, 1956. He worked as a welder/ fabricator, was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Darlean Maxwell; children, Robert Maxwell, Sabrina Maxwell, Jasmine Maxwell; granddaughter, Abbigail Maxwell; his parents, R.O. and Rubye Maxwell; sister, Debbie Sakmar and husband George; brother, Doug Maxwell and wife Laura; mother-in-law, Sara Bell of Milner; brothers-in-law, Dennis, Danny, Shannon, Sherman Bell of Milner; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Conner Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service was conducted on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury. Interment followed in the veteran’s section of Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Homes, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
