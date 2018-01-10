/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Tyler Walker Pitts glares at the camera as he is taken to an ambulance after being shot several times in a gun battle with local law enforcement in Sept. 2016 following a high speed chase. (File photo: Walter Geiger)

Trial priorities emerge at criminal court session

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 10. 2018
By Walter Geiger

A three-hour court session here Jan. 4 resulted in the issuance of multiple bench warrants for failure to appear and sentences in several relatively minor cases but trial priorities for the week of Jan. 22 did emerge.

The case of Tyler Walker Pitts was announced as ready by prosecutors. Chief assistant district attorney Elizabeth Bobbitt said that trial will take about three days.

Pitts opened fire on Lt. Chris Webster after a high speed chase ended near LCHS. Pitts was hit several times during the subsequent gun battle. He is charged with three counts aggravated assault on a peace officer, obstruction, aggravated assault, fleeing and attempting to elude and two firearms charges.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette