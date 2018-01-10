Trial priorities emerge at criminal court session

By Walter Geiger
A three-hour court session here Jan. 4 resulted in the issuance of multiple bench warrants for failure to appear and sentences in several relatively minor cases but trial priorities for the week of Jan. 22 did emerge.
The case of Tyler Walker Pitts was announced as ready by prosecutors. Chief assistant district attorney Elizabeth Bobbitt said that trial will take about three days.
Pitts opened fire on Lt. Chris Webster after a high speed chase ended near LCHS. Pitts was hit several times during the subsequent gun battle. He is charged with three counts aggravated assault on a peace officer, obstruction, aggravated assault, fleeing and attempting to elude and two firearms charges.
Tyler Walker Pitts glares at the camera as he is taken to an ambulance after being shot several times in a gun battle with local law enforcement in Sept. 2016 following a high speed chase. (File photo: Walter Geiger)
