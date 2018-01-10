Lamar welcomes first baby of 2018

Alexander NiKlaus Owings was the first baby born to Lamar County parents in 2018, arriving at 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. He was eight pounds and 20 inches long and was born in WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.
He was welcomed by parents Elizabeth “Sloan” Burnette and Phillip Owings Jr. of Barnesville and is the couple’s only child.
“He is such an amazing blessing to me, his father and both of our families,” said Burnette.
Local relatives include his maternal grandparents Kami Mayes and Warren Burnette of Barnesville and maternal great-grandparents Penny and Clinton Willis of Barnesville. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer Owings and Phillip Owings Sr. of Barnesville. Debra Morris of Barnesville is the child’s paternal great-grandmother.
