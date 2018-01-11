Oral arguments in a case involving a local child molestation case and the subsequent committal of the defendant were heard Jan. 8 before the Supreme Court of Georgia.
The case involves Ryan L. McGouirk, 19, of 463 Martin Dairy Rd. McGouirk was arrested here on charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and arson on Jan. 27, 2016. He remained in jail until April 21, 2016 when he was released on bond.
Local case before Georgia Supreme Court
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks