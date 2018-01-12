City police are investigating an armed robbery at the Marathon station at the corner of Veterans Parkway and College Drive that occurred at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night.
According to Capt. Al Moltrum, the suspect is a light-skinned black or Hispanic male approximately 5-8 to 5-10 and weighing 230-250 pounds. He was wearing a gold watch on his left hand and armed with a black pistol. He had a large, studded earring in his left ear and appeared to have sideburns and a beard. He was wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black pants, tan digital camo hat and brown boots.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about this incident, call BPD at 770.358.1244 or 911.
Surveillance photo of suspect. Poor camera systems often hamper investigators working cases like this. (Photo: BPD)
Armed robbery at Marathon
