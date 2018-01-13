/Unitedbank
Man killed by axe while cutting firewood

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Saturday, January 13. 2018
A Monroe County man was killed while cutting firewood at his Monroe County home Saturda, Jan. 13.

MCSO Press Release:

On January 13th at approximately 12:18 P.M., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 1972 Montpelier Road in reference to male found unconscious in the yard of the address.

When deputies and EMS arrived, they located a deceased male, later identified as 61 year-old Clifford Kelly Pope, Sr., in the yard of the above address. Investigators arrived on the scene and, based on an initial investigation, presently believe that Pope had been cutting firewood in the front yard when he accidentally struck himself in the face with an axe. Pope is believed to have passed out from blood loss and died on the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Pope will be sent to the GBI Crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.
