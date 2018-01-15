/Unitedbank
Clifford Barber (left) and Ralph Merritt carry the NAACP banner during Monday's MLK Day parade. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: MLK celebrated

Walter Geiger
Monday, January 15. 2018
The Lamar County NAACP sponsored local MLK Day observances Monday. There was the annual march to the courthouse for a brief program in frigid conditions followed by a service at West Mount Sinai Baptist Church.

Participants included Pastor Ricky Brooks, Barbra Minter, Sammie Shropshire, Belinda Pennamon, Minister William Perdue, Jyles Zellner, Pastor David Blalock, Pastor L. Fletcher, Richard Miller, Ralph Merritt, Talaijah Murphy, Kendrick Barnes and Pastor Waylan Knight.
