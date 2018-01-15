Mrs. Jackie Diane Hammock Allen, age 67, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at her residence.
She was born on Sunday, December 31, 1950 in Thomaston, Ga. to the late Jack Sydney Hammock and the late Elizabeth Wright Hammock Sparks. Jackie worked for the Fashion Industries in Griffin, Ga. She enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time at the beach. She was of Baptist faith. Jackie was preceded in death by daughter, Alicia Albright; and brothers, Billy Hammock, James Lee Hammock, and Glenn Legg.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jimmy Allen; children, Tonya (Alan) Blackmon, Chad (Kasey) Sanders, Sputnik (Kristen) Allen, Carter Allen, Scott Allen, Crystal Allen, and Jeff Allen; grandchildren, Dustin and Dalton Blackmon, Makayla and Caleb Sanders, Gavin and Cooper Allen.
A memorial service for Mrs. Jackie Allen will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 12 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. Keith Adams officiating. Friends may visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home following the service.
