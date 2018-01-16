Renovated public library opens doors Wednesday

By Walter Geiger
After nearly a year of limited operations due to a complex renovation and expansion project, the Barnesville Library celebrates its grand reopening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and catered reception set to begin 10 a.m.
With state-of-the-art LED lighting throughout and a glass wall on its north end, the new facility is light and airy.
The new community room will accommodate 145 people as opposed to the old room that held 65. There are also two smaller meeting rooms.
A new teen section has two internet accessible computers and USB outlets where students can charge phones, use laptops and access wi-fi connectivity. In the children’s area there are six computers and two early literacy stations.
There are also 10 internet capable computers for adults.
The staff at the Barnesville Library is excited about their newly-renovated facility which will host a grand reopening ceremony a with ribbon-cutting Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by a catered reception. The staff includes (clockwise from bottom left) manager Kelly Hughes, Jessica Farr, Jessica Merritt and Catina Carter.
