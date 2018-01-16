/Unitedbank
Wind-fanned flames consumed this home on Walton Road in short order Tuesday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Fire destroys Walton Road home

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, January 16. 2018
Fire destroyed a home at 405 Walton Rd. Tuesday morning. The first call to firefighters went out just before 11:30 a.m.

Fire chief Douglas Matthews theorized the fire started from a heat lamp in an igloo type doghouse on the back porch of the home. The wind-driven fire grew rapidly. There were no injuries.

According to tax records, the home belonged to Wesley E. Morgan III and Diane Marie Morgan.
