Fire destroyed a home at 405 Walton Rd. Tuesday morning. The first call to firefighters went out just before 11:30 a.m.
Fire chief Douglas Matthews theorized the fire started from a heat lamp in an igloo type doghouse on the back porch of the home. The wind-driven fire grew rapidly. There were no injuries.
According to tax records, the home belonged to Wesley E. Morgan III and Diane Marie Morgan.
Wind-fanned flames consumed this home on Walton Road in short order Tuesday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Fire destroys Walton Road home
