Lamar schools closed Wednesday; Gordon, too

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, January 16. 2018
Superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson announced at 5 p.m. that Lamar schools will close tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan 17 due to possible winter weather.

From GSC:

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Gordon State College main campus and all locations will close at 7 this evening (Tuesday). All classes and activities on the main campus and all other locations are canceled for Wednesday, January 17.

Regular operations are expected to resume on Thursday, January 18 if conditions permit.
