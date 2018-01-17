Snow struck Lamar overnight beginning about 11 p.m. Accumulations run from two inches in northwest portions of the county to half an inch in the southeast.
Temperatures will not go above freezing today so roads will remain slick. Stay off them unless you have an emergency.
Multiple minor accidents have been reported to the 911 center since about 4 a.m.
The reopening ceremony at the Barnesville Library has been postponed until Friday at 10 a.m. in that Gov. Deal has ordered all state buildings closed for the day.
Send your snow pictures to news@barnesville.com
Public works and four-wheel drive vehicles were about the only ones moving early Wednesday in Barnesville.
