Hwy. 41 South north of Fredonia Church Rd. was a sheet of ice and impassable at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. This same scene in being played out all over Barnesville-Lamar County.(Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Again, stay off the road

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
Roads are slick with ice and impassable in many areas including:

•portions of Ga. Hwy. 7/Veterans Pkwy.

•Hwy. 41 South north of Fredonai Church Rd.

•Atlanta St. in Barnesville.

•Jackson Rd. in Barnesville.

•portions of Hwy. 36 East and others....

Deputies, police and tow trucks are overwhelmed. If you get stuck on the road, you may sit there for a long while.

So, stay home!
