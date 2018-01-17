/Unitedbank
Accident scene in front of a home at 226 Yatesville Rd. here. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Weather related traffic fatality on Yatesville Road; victim identified

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
Pleas for motorists to stay off the road have gone unheeded by many and now the worst has occurred.

A female has been killed in a weather related one vehicle accident on Yatesville Road here. The first 911 alert went out at 10:55 a.m.

UPDATE: At 4:15 p.m., the victim was identified by coroner Jim Smith as 18-year-old Kaila Hyder whose parents live in Williamson. Hyder had recently moved to the Yatesville Rd. area, Smith added.

