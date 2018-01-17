Pleas for motorists to stay off the road have gone unheeded by many and now the worst has occurred.
A female has been killed in a weather related one vehicle accident on Yatesville Road here. The first 911 alert went out at 10:55 a.m.
UPDATE: At 4:15 p.m., the victim was identified by coroner Jim Smith as 18-year-old Kaila Hyder whose parents live in Williamson. Hyder had recently moved to the Yatesville Rd. area, Smith added.
Accident scene in front of a home at 226 Yatesville Rd. here. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Weather related traffic fatality on Yatesville Road; victim identified
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks