Driver in fatal crash identified; charges pending

The Georgia State Patrol has issued a preliminary report on the fatal crash on Yatesville Road here Wednesday morning.
That reports follows in its entirety:
At approximately 10:55 a.m., GSP was dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Thomaston-Yatesville Road in Lamar County. A 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by Matthew Gill, age 20, was traveling south on Thomaston-Yatesville Road. He was traveling too fast for the conditions, lost control and traveled across the roadway onto the east shoulder of the roadway striking a culvert with its right front. After initial impact, the Ford rotated and overturned onto its roof. As the Ford was overturning, the front seat passenger, identified as Kaila Hyder, age 17, was ejected and succumbed to her injuries.
Charges are pending the follow-up investigation by the SCRT team.
The report is not complete.
