Ribbon-cutting Saturday at vet’s remodeled home

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the renovated home of Vietnam veteran John Greene at 111 11th Street in Barnesville.
The home has been the object of a huge volunteer project spearheaded by Eddie Felton who stumbled upon Greene, 76, sleeping in his car last winter to keep warm. Felton is active in veterans affairs.
Greene, a former bus driver for the school system, is an Army vet and did a combat tour in Vietnam.
The home had no flushing toilets or workable kitchen and the roof had been torn asunder by a falling tree when Felton discovered the situation. The volunteer effort was largely carried by the members of America Legion Post 516 in McDonough.
One member in particular, carpenter William Watson, worked six days a week on the project. “He drove down here every day - about an hour one way. He got no compensation. He got no money for gas. He just did it,” Felton said of Watson.
As of last week, the renovations have cost $32,000 and taken approximately 4830 man hours of labor - all those put it by volunteers.
“Even Chief Craig Cooper was out here himself cutting up a 20-foot pecan tree that fell,” Felton said.
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle is tentatively scheduled to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday along with Lamar’s state legislators and local dignitaries.
“I am so pleased. Considering where we are now and where we started, it is a miracle. I just love it,” Felton concluded.