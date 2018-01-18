Trojan wrestlers qualify for state

The LC wrestling team participate din the Area 2 Duals Jan. 6-7 and came away as the runners-up, qualifying for the state duals championship.
LC topped Callaway 40-37 in round one and beat Jordan 66-18 in the semi-final to move on to the title matches where they lost 45-36 to Spencer.
The Trojans wait while Dodge County defeated Jordan. The Indians and Trojans then battled for second place with LC pulling out a 48-36 victory.
This is the first time in school history that LC (16-5) has qualified for the state duals meet.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the team and a result of a ton of hard work and dedication these young men have put forth this year,” coach Jeff Sloan said.
The state meet was held over the weekend with LC battling Toombs County in round one.
The Trojan grapplers are Hunter Banks, Levi Banks, Chrislar Tacbianan, Timothy Garrett, Ryan Tanner, Chaz Hammock, Wade Castleberry, Dylan Eidson, Cory Young, Joseph O’Dell, Wyatt Harris, Dakota Good, Joseph Polcino, Bryce Boland, Quan Lumpkin, Lajaivis Nelson and Aderrius Barron.
