Mr. “R.T.” Roosevelt Talmadge “Andy” Andrews, age 84, of Hampton, Ga. passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Brightmoor Nursing Center.
Andy was born on Friday, Nov. 3, 1933 to the late Jonathan David Andrews and the late Flossie Stallings Andrews. Andy was also preceded in death by his twin daughters, Nanette & Janette Andrews, his son, Bruce Andrews and brothers, John “Pete” Andrews and Hubert Andrews. He was a sales manager for Liberty National and attended Jonesboro Baptist Church. Andy graduated from Gordon College in 1957, was a Korean Veteran in the United States Coast Guard, was a member of the Moose Lodge, VFW #5080, American Legion 258, and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Andy is survived by his sons, Randy Andrews of Hampton, Ga. and David Andrews (Kay) of Williamson, Ga.; former wife, Annette Martin Andrews; grandchildren, Brett, Ciara, Jarret, Cody, and Kaylee; great-grandchildren, Makiyah, Cheyanne, Jace, Graysyn and Kinsley.
A funeral service for Mr. “R.T.” Andy Andrews will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Cris Magness officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors. Friends may visit the family at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday evening. To make an online condolence please visit www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Andrews family.