Steve “Butch” Brown

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Obituaries
Friday, January 19. 2018
Mr. Steve William “Butch” Brown, age 66, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Upson Regional Medical Center.

He was born on Wednesday, October 10, 1951 in Atlanta to the late Steve Leon Brown and the late Betty Waters Brown. Butch was preceded in death by grandson, Austin James William Brown.

He is survived by wife, Vicki Brown; children, Steve Brown, Anthony Brown, Krystal Brown Lyons (Corey), Jennifer Brown; and eight grandchildren.

A funeral service for Mr. Butch Brown will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. Author Banks officiating. Friends may visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com

Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Brown family.
