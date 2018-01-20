/Unitedbank
Updated: Woman struck and killed on Veterans Pkwy.

Walter Geiger
Saturday, January 20. 2018
A woman has died in a Macon trauma center after being struck by a vehicle on Veteran's Parkway in Barnesville early Saturday morning.

#1 Bee Sweet on 01/20/18 at 01:09 PM
Did the driver stay at the scene?
#2 Abena Clark on 01/20/18 at 01:15 PM
Yes the driver stayed at the scene
