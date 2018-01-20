Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Woman struck and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Updated:
Woman struck and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Saturday, January 20. 2018
Updated: 3 hours ago
Comments (2)
A woman has died in a Macon trauma center after being struck by a vehicle on Veteran's Parkway in Barnesville early Saturday morning.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
#1
Bee Sweet
on
01/20/18 at 01:09 PM
Did the driver stay at the scene?
#2
Abena Clark
on
01/20/18 at 01:15 PM
Yes the driver stayed at the scene
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Abena Clark
about
Woman struck and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Sat, Jan 20, 2018 - 01:15 PM
Yes the driver stayed at the scene
Bee Sweet
about
Woman struck and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Sat, Jan 20, 2018 - 01:09 PM
Did the driver stay at the scene?
Melanie Maynard
about
Lazarus, the miracle dog, is aptly named
Sat, Jan 06, 2018 - 09:59 PM
Oh what an AWESOME 2nd chance at life!!! I wish I could take each & every unwanted [...]
Recent Stories
Woman struck and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Saturday, January 20 2018
Steve “Butch” Brown
Friday, January 19 2018
“R.T.” Roosevelt Talmadge “Andy” Andrews
Thursday, January 18 2018
Trojan wrestlers qualify for state
Thursday, January 18 2018
The Bulldogs are back!
Thursday, January 18 2018
Archives
January 2018
December 2017
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette