A 33-year-old Barnesville man was arrested on multiple counts after allegedly assaulting Barnesville city councilman Larry Whitworth around midnight Jan. 15-16.
Nathan Kyle McBride (Photo: LCSO)
Updated: City councilman assaulted
WHY is this considered headline news??
This article doesn't state accurate facts. I suggest this be removed.
For the sake of my father.
This is disrespect on a whole new level.
The FACTS are: Mr. Whitworth's injuries are not disclosed.He is over 65 years of age or older. Mr. McBride is 33 years of age. McBride was ARRESTED and CHARGED with 4 counts. The ALLEGED battery was perpetuated in front of McBride's children. Mr. McBride was placed under a $5,000 bond. Mr. McBride remains in jail related to the time the article was written. Mr. McBride is CHARGED but not CONVICTED.
Please reply and inform the HG readers why Mr. Geiger's article doesn't: ..."state accurate facts."..how it ..."is disrespect on a whole new level." How is it "for the sake of my father." Why should.."this be removed."?
It is a well written piece of Who, When, Where facts. The only thing missing is WHY Mr.McBride allegedly committed the acts in front of his children. There are extenuating circumstances known only to the parties and will come out at Mr. McBride's trial if it goes that route. The public wants to know.
MAGA
Hakken Koff
I'm not defending Mr Mcbride.
The time it happened is incorrect.
The children were in the home, on the other side of the house from where the incident took place.
I, being the mother, made sure of that.
I find your comment extremely rude.
I was here.
I witnessed everything.
I have been trying to get help for Mr Mcbride for MONTHS with his drinking problem and the fact is resorted to this is traumatizing to my Father, my boys, and myself.
I understand it's public records, but I don't think it's necessary,not does my father for it to be brought to the town's attention.
MAGA
Hakken Koff