Nathan Kyle McBride (Photo: LCSO)

Updated: City councilman assaulted

Walter Geiger
Saturday, January 20. 2018
A 33-year-old Barnesville man was arrested on multiple counts after allegedly assaulting Barnesville city councilman Larry Whitworth around midnight Jan. 15-16.


#1 Larry Whitworth on 01/20/18 at 06:41 PM
This is Larry Whitworth's daughter.
WHY is this considered headline news??
This article doesn't state accurate facts. I suggest this be removed.
For the sake of my father.
This is disrespect on a whole new level.
#2 Hakken Koff on 01/20/18 at 08:55 PM
~~ "Larry Whitworth's daughter", If you are indeed "Larry Whitworth's daughter, I suggest you re-read the news article very S-L-O-W-L-Y so as to better understand what was actually written by Mr. Geiger. It is not HEADLINE NEWS or even FOX BREAKING NEWS. It is a LOCAL news article involving a prominent local politician Larry Whitworth who was ALLEGEDLY assaulted by Mr. McBride. The incident APPARENTLY took place in front of the children. Sheriff White REPORTED Mr. McBride is the father of the children who witnessed the incident. As "Larry Whitworth's daughter", are you the mother of the children who witnessed the incident?

The FACTS are: Mr. Whitworth's injuries are not disclosed.He is over 65 years of age or older. Mr. McBride is 33 years of age. McBride was ARRESTED and CHARGED with 4 counts. The ALLEGED battery was perpetuated in front of McBride's children. Mr. McBride was placed under a $5,000 bond. Mr. McBride remains in jail related to the time the article was written. Mr. McBride is CHARGED but not CONVICTED.

Please reply and inform the HG readers why Mr. Geiger's article doesn't: ..."state accurate facts."..how it ..."is disrespect on a whole new level." How is it "for the sake of my father." Why should.."this be removed."?

It is a well written piece of Who, When, Where facts. The only thing missing is WHY Mr.McBride allegedly committed the acts in front of his children. There are extenuating circumstances known only to the parties and will come out at Mr. McBride's trial if it goes that route. The public wants to know.

MAGA
Hakken Koff
#2.1 Larry Whitworth on 01/20/18 at 09:23 PM
The article has been updated.
I'm not defending Mr Mcbride.
The time it happened is incorrect.
The children were in the home, on the other side of the house from where the incident took place.
I, being the mother, made sure of that.
I find your comment extremely rude.
I was here.
I witnessed everything.
I have been trying to get help for Mr Mcbride for MONTHS with his drinking problem and the fact is resorted to this is traumatizing to my Father, my boys, and myself.
I understand it's public records, but I don't think it's necessary,not does my father for it to be brought to the town's attention.
#3 Hakken Koff on 01/20/18 at 11:46 PM
~~ Mr.Whitworth's daughter, my previous commentary was not meant to be rude. Facts are facts. Unless there are circumstances in which I'm not aware, the Police just didn't happen by the Redbud address and decide to stop in to pay McBride a visit.They were called to respond to a family violence incident. Once the Police responded, they must have felt enough probable cause existed in order to arrest and charge McBride. I sympathize with you and your children and hope no lasting trauma results from the incident. If the facts are as you paint them, maybe McBride's attorney can present a good case. Bad things happen to good people. I am MUCH older than Mr. Whitworth and can state with a degree of certainity all of this will pass. Who cares what someone else thinks? Don't beat yourself up for events you could not control. Good Luck.

MAGA
Hakken Koff
