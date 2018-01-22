June Bartlett

Mrs. June H. Bartlett, age 82 of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Brightmoor Hospice.
June was born in Barnesville, Ga. on Tuesday, July 23, 1935 to the late James (Bud) Knight Haywood and the late Pauline Selph Haywood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Warren Bartlett; sister, Shirley Watts; son-in-law, Terry Tant and grandmother who loved her dearly, Lillie Rhodes Haywood. June attended Gordon Grammar School, Gordon Military High School and Griffin Tech. She loved to write. She had written poems since a young girl and later won two poem awards. She had one dedicated to the Gordon College Library and one in the Library of Congress Washington Book of Season about School Days of both Gordon Grammar and Gordon High. She loved to paint and had a ceramic shop for many years. She wrote a column in the Griffin Newspaper called: “Looking Back at History” of the counties of Griffin, Thomaston, and Barnesville. She later published history of people, churches and called one book, Down Memory Lane, which is in the Barnesville Lamar County Library. She loved her home church, Midway Baptist Church, where she was saved in the old church at the age of 10 years old. June loved her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ and loved to go to His house any chance she got. She taught children in Vacation Bible School for many years as she loved children. She attended many different senior groups, and loved to be in the road. She loved people and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be missed greatly by her family especially her daughters who loved their sweet, precious mother.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Danny) Williams, Ginger Tant, & Lisa (David) Dawson; grandchildren, Jeremiah Tant, Hannah Dawson, & Caleb (Meagan) Dawson; sister, Josie (Neil) Rooks; brother, Jimmy (Debbie) Haywood; several nieces and nephews; extended family; Vincent Harper, Landon Shore & Douglas & Dina Bray.
A funeral service for June H. Bartlett will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Johnson and Rev. David Dawson officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Don King officiating. Friends may visit the family on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
