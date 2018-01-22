Alice Whitmire, 100, of Cameron, Texas and formerly of Barnesville, Ga. came face to face with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 19, 2018 in a Temple Hospital, when her faith became sight.
Mrs. Whitmire, a retired registered nurse, was born January 5, 1918 in Stockbridge, Ga. to Walter Raleigh and Annie Lou (Flake) Henry. She married Sam Loyd Whitmire on August 29, 1942. After sixty marvelous years of marriage, Sam preceded her in death in 2002. Mrs. Whitmire was a member of the Marlow Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, John Whitmire & wife, Stella of Cameron, Texas and Henry Whitmire & wife, Maggie of LaVernia, Texas; daughters, Jane Roney & husband, Fred of Griffin, Ga. and Ruth McGaha & husband, Wade of Cameron, Texas; brother, Harold Henry of Travelers Rest, S.C.; sisters, Rachel Hurst of Americus, Ga. and Annie Lou Clay of Woodstock, Ga.; 18 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Alice Whitmire will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel in Barnesville, Ga. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside Sam following the Georgia service in the Lamar Memory Garden Cemetery near Barnesville.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Whitmire family.