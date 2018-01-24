The 22nd annual Game & Fish Banquet will be held Thursday at First Baptist Church. There will be simultaneous, 50-minute mini-seminars on hunting, turkey hunting and shooting beginning at 6 p.m.
Dinner will follow at 7 p.m., featuring barbecue and fried fish. Keynote speakers are Rev. Garth Forster and Jeff Manley.
Over 75 door prizes will be distributed including one grand prize. Tickets are $10 and available at the church. For more information, call 770-358-2353.
Game & Fish Banquet is Thursday
