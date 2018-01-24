/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Trojan shooters struggling; team fading down the stretch

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, January 24. 2018
The LC Trojans lost two region match-ups last week and are now 6-14 overall and 1-5 in region play with just four regular season games left.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette