Lisa Smith-Jones

Mrs. Lisa Faye Smith-Jones, 42, passed away on early Saturday morning, January 20, 2018 at Navicent Health Center in Macon, Ga.
She was born in Griffin, Ga. to the late Frank and Vicky Smith of Barnesville, Ga. She lived in Barnesville most of her life.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Jones of Barnesville. Other survivors include her children, April Smith and Mark Smith of Florida, Gabrielle Victoria, Hannah Faye, Savannah Kay, and Jesse Wayne Jones, all of Barnesville; grandchildren, Trenton Smith and Peyton Smith of Florida; a brother, Mark Smith of Barnesville; a sister, Susan Mann of Griffin; stepson, Kenneth Wayne Jones, Jr. of Roberta; a very special mother mentor, Mrs. Linda Wheeler of Barnesville; special friend, Ms. Tammy Tinsley of Barnesville; her life-long soul sister, Ms. Sherry Moore of Barnesville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 127 Barnesville Avenue in Barnesville (her happy place).
In lieu of flowers, please bring a covered dish to feed her family. Glenda Perry will be officiating. Williams-Westbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.