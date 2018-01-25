Mrs. Terry Neal-Hoover Boggs, age 78, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Brightmoor Hospice.
She was born on Wednesday, July 12, 1939 to the late Alvin Neal and the late Mattie Shelton Neal. Terry was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Clifford Hoover, and by her daughter, Sherry Hoover. She was a homemaker and a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. Terry loved to sew, do crafts, and she loved gardening. She was a good Christian woman.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, William E. Boggs; children, Perry Hoover of Walden, Colo., Carry Hoover Peters (Steve) of Oxford, Ga., and Barry Hoover of Barnesville, Ga.; grandchildren, Jamie O’Neal of Dallas, Ga., Blake Bucker (Jamie) of Walden, Colo., Amber Cheri Dawkins (Richard) of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Bridget Symonds (Nate) of Red Feather Lakes, Colo., and Chevy Lee Hoover of Barnesville, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Connor O’Neal of Dallas, Ga., Jayson Dawkins, Willow Dawkins, and Gage Dawkins, all of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., and Dominic Symonds, Rawdon Symonds, and Millie Symonds, all of Walden, Colo.
A funeral service for Mrs. Terry Neal-Hoover Boggs will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Boggs family.