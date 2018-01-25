Robert Harold Wilson

Mr. Robert (Bob) Harold Wilson age 83 of Milner, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Harold was born on December 5, 1934 in Milner, Ga. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis Wilson and Ione Heath Wilson. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Harold worked in many fields in his life but retired from the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. He continued working and volunteering in other positions and staying active in his church, Milner Baptist. Harold last worked as the City Administrator for Milner and always strived to support his family and improve his community.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnston Wilson; children and their spouses, Brenda Mitcham and husband, Larry, Barry Wilson and wife, Selina, Brad Wilson and wife, Tonya; grandchildren, Lindsey Nelson and husband, Zach, Lauren Mitcham, Leah Wilson, Clark Wilson, Melanie Wilson, Heather Wilson, Hailey Wilson, Nathaniel Wilson and Josiah Wilson; brothers-in-law, Billy Johnston and wife, Emily, Johnny Johnston and wife, Cheryl and Stanley Johnston and wife, Rosalyn and his mother-in-law, Wilner Johnston.
Visitation for Harold Wilson will be Friday, January 26, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Milner Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Ross officiating. Interment will follow at Milner Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Milner Library or to Milner Baptist Church in honor of Mr. Harold Wilson.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin, is in charge of the arrangements.
