Cows to be removed from Wadsworth Cemetery land

By Walter Geiger
Mike and Brenda Ross appeared before the Lamar County commission Jan. 16 to argue the M-2 zoning at the Meadow Railway industrial site that is home to the historic, embattled Wadsworth Cemetery precluded cattle grazing there.
At the time, they were told by chairman Charles Glass the cows were there when the zoning was changed from AR to M-2 and thus were grandfathered in.
By Jan 19, Glass had learned from county attorney Scott Mayfield he was in error and the cows will be moving on.
Descendants have marked a few possible grave sites in the long neglected Wadsworth Cemetery with crosses.
