Robert “Bob” Parsons

Mr. Robert “Bob” Langford Parsons, age 83, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Grady Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Cornelia, Ga. on Thursday, March 29, 1934 to the late Robert Langford Parsons Sr. and the late Gladys Mae Nunn Parsons. Due to his father’s job he experienced frequent moves during his school years. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps following a year of college where he was attached to an Air Wing as a photographer. Following active duty, he settled in Decatur, Ga. and joined the Dekalb County Police Department. In 1969 he was employed by Eastern Airlines as Regional Manager of Security. He retired from Eastern in 1988. Bob Married Betty Jo Prescott. They have four children, Janet, Judy, Terri, and James “Chuck”. Following Betty Jo’s retirement, they moved to Barnesville. Bob was a private person but loved his church and community activities. Bob was an avid reader and a hunter. He enjoyed cooking and was especially known for his brunswick stew and a Parsons family chicken stew recipe. He was also known for his pipes which he had collected and smoked from his late teens and was rarely seen without.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo; children, Janet Russell (Frank), Judy Norman (Charles “Chuck”), Terri Parsons, and James “Chuck” Parsons (Kelli); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
A service of celebration for Mr. Bob Parsons will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Garth Forster officiating. Friends may visit at the First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Please feel free to wear your favorite outfit, an example being your favorite team colors. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Barnesville First Baptist Church, 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, GA 30204, the Johnstonville Community Clubhouse, 1401-1505 Van Buren Rd, Barnesville, GA 30204, or a charity of your choice.
