The Lamar Lady Trojans (15-6, 6-1) battle the Lady Cavs of Callaway (6-10, 5-2) tonight with the Region 5AA title on the line.
A win virtually assures LC of a first place finish and the all-important top seeding that it carries into tournament play.
Tipoff time is set for 6 p.m.
Boys action follows at 7:30 p.m.
Junior guard Tomiyah Alford (5) has been a force for LC this season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans battle Callaway with region title on the line tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks