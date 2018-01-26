/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Junior guard Tomiyah Alford (5) has been a force for LC this season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Trojans battle Callaway with region title on the line tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, January 26. 2018
The Lamar Lady Trojans (15-6, 6-1) battle the Lady Cavs of Callaway (6-10, 5-2) tonight with the Region 5AA title on the line.

A win virtually assures LC of a first place finish and the all-important top seeding that it carries into tournament play.

Tipoff time is set for 6 p.m.

Boys action follows at 7:30 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette