Junior guard Tomiyah Alford (5) has been a force for LC this season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Lady Trojans claim region crown

Walter Geiger
Friday, January 26. 2018
The Lamar Lady Trojans (15-6, 6-1) battle the Lady Cavs of Callaway (6-10, 5-2) tonight with the Region 5AA title on the line.

A win virtually assures LC of a first place finish and the all-important top seeding that it carries into tournament play.

UPDATE: Halftime score: LC 38 Callaway 20.
END 3rd Qtr.: LC 57 Callaway 43

FINAL: LC 74 Callaway 58

Tomiyah Alford led all scorers with 38 points.
