The Lamar Lady Trojans (15-6, 6-1) battle the Lady Cavs of Callaway (6-10, 5-2) tonight with the Region 5AA title on the line.
A win virtually assures LC of a first place finish and the all-important top seeding that it carries into tournament play.
UPDATE: Halftime score: LC 38 Callaway 20.
END 3rd Qtr.: LC 57 Callaway 43
FINAL: LC 74 Callaway 58
Tomiyah Alford led all scorers with 38 points.
Junior guard Tomiyah Alford (5) has been a force for LC this season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Lady Trojans claim region crown
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks