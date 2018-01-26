/Unitedbank
General Lee's new home at Dauset Trails.

Prognosticating groundhog moves to Dauset Trails

Walter Geiger
Friday, January 26. 2018
General Beauregard Lee, the meteorologically psychic groundhog who is tasked with checking on the visibility of his shadow on Groundhog Day Feb. 2 to determine if Spring is imminent or winter will continue for six more weeks, has moved to Dauset Trails.

If Gen. Lee does not see his shadow, it means Spring is around the corner. If he does see his shadow, you need more firewood.

Gen. Lee moved to Dauset Trails after his former home, Yellow River Game Ranch in Lilburn, closed its doors. Dauset Trails is located near Indian Springs in Butts County.
