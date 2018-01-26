George Harp

Mr. George E. Harp Jr., 78, of 1219 Polk Crossing, McDonough, GA transitioned on Friday, January 12, 2018 at his residence.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Pastor David Blaylock officiated. Interment was held Lamar Memory Gardens.
Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge all professional services.
George will be remembered in the hearts of his devoted wife, Mrs. Patricia D. Harp of McDonough; his daughters, Mrs. Bridget (Leon) Harp-Booker of McDonough, Mrs. Robin (Ronnie) Harp-Allen of Richmond, Calif.; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mrs. Jessie (Willie) Underwood and Mrs. Gene (James) White both of Barnesville; three brothers, Mr. John E. (Gladys) Harp, Mr. Charles W.(Jackie) Harp and Mr. Marvin (Lillie) Harp, all of Barnesville; an aunt, Mrs. Annie L. Furlow of Barnesville; a daughter whom he loved as his own, Ms. Christine Pereira of Fairfield, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Ms. Terry Harp, of Jonesboro, Ga.; grandson, Mr. Keon D. Christian who was very dear to him; close friend, Ms. Barbara Warner and a host of nieces, nephews, and many dear friends who all will miss his presence.