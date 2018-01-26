Mr. Bobby Troy Smith Jr., 43, transitioned on Wednesday, January 18, 2018.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at West Mount Sinai Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Bishop Kerry Francis officiated. Interment was held in the Sandhill CME Cemetery.
Troy leaves to cherish his memories his dad, Mr. Bobby (Miriam) Smith Sr.; three daughters, Kenishai Smith, Kaniya Smith, (Rosalind Eleby) of Griffin, Ga, Summer Rose; a son he raised as his own, Caleb Wells (Demetra Wells) of Lithia Springs Ga.; two sisters, Ms. Connie Smith-Parker of Barnesville, Mrs. Janice (Keith) Daniel of Griffin, Ga.; two brothers, Mr. Adrian (Shemeka) Smith of Powder Springs, Ga., Mr. Lagarius Taylor of Sacramento, Calif., Mr. Rico Ralls Suwanee, Ga., Mr. Bryant (Marquita) Ralls of Hampton, Ga.; five aunts, Ms. Mary Miles of San Antonio, Texas, Mrs. Linda (Jerome) Pate, Mrs. Dianne (David) Wright, Mrs. Mary (Darryl) Fletcher, Mrs. Brenda (Thomas) Watkins all of Barnesville; seven uncles, Rev. Johnny Bush of Hartford, Conn., Mr. Jerome Watkins, Mr. Travis Watkins of Palmdale Calif., Mr. Claybourne (Dorothy) Watkins, Mr. Sammy (Shirley) Smith, Mr. Bennie (Louise) Smith of Barnesville, Mr. Michael (Loretta) Smith of Austell Ga.; one great-uncle, Mr. Charles Banks of Barnesville; three great aunts, Mrs. Annie Clyde (B.H.) Williams, Mrs. Bell (John L.) White, Ms. Lyla Mae Smith; a devoted friend, Ms. Lakeshia White of McDonough, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many close and dear friends who will miss him immensely and continue to cherish his memories.
Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.