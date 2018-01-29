By Kay S. Pedrotti
Thanks to hundreds of donors, sponsors, workers and businesses, 75-year-old U.S. Army veteran John Greene is now living in the home he was born in – but it’s been completely renovated.
Last week at 111 11th Street, American Legion Post 516 of McDonough welcomed a large crowd, thanking everyone involved and then some. The post initiated the effort to fix the “uninhabitable” house last June, said Eddie Felton, post 516 member and emcee. They had $1,300 “to start with,” he said, but the donations quickly grew; total cost of the extensive renovation was $32,000.
Walter Watson (left) shakes hands with Vietnam veteran John Greene at ribbon-cutting ceremonies at Greene’s renovated home Saturday. Watson, a master carpenter, worked almost daily to transform the unlivable 11th Street house where Greene was born into a home. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Huge crowd on hand for veteran's return home
