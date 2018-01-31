/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Alleged puppy snatchers Anthony Roberts (left) and Rahemm Robertson will be in court here Thursday.

Updated: Alleged puppy snatching brothers highlight Feb. 1 arraignment calendar

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, January 31. 2018
Updated: 3 hours ago
Comment (1)
By Walter Geiger

Two South Carolina brothers charged in connection with a bizarre puppy-snatching highlight a plethora of defendants who will be arraigned Thursday in Lamar superior court before Judge Tommy Wilson.

Anthony Tavor Robertson, 29, and Raheem Anthony Robertson, 22, allegedly took three Yorkie puppies from the Milner home of Judy and Leroy Holsclaw on May 30, 2017.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Hakken Koff on 01/31/18 at 01:16 PM
As Lt. Joe Kenda says during an investigation, MY, MY, My!. What a couple of DUMB CROOKS. The Puppy Bros would have been better off snatching a purse from a Lil Ol' Lady in South Carolina. Why drive to Milner to "dognap" the Yorkies and then attempt to ransom the purloined puppies? DUMB! The dummies thought they could out run police cars. That's possible in a Mercedes. But, no way you can out run police radios. No thought of injuring innocent motorists. These dummies need a few years of Time Out in the palatial confines of a Georgia Jail thinking about their dastardly deeds.

MAGA
Hakken Koff
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette