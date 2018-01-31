By Walter Geiger
Two South Carolina brothers charged in connection with a bizarre puppy-snatching highlight a plethora of defendants who will be arraigned Thursday in Lamar superior court before Judge Tommy Wilson.
Anthony Tavor Robertson, 29, and Raheem Anthony Robertson, 22, allegedly took three Yorkie puppies from the Milner home of Judy and Leroy Holsclaw on May 30, 2017.
Alleged puppy snatchers Anthony Roberts (left) and Rahemm Robertson will be in court here Thursday.
