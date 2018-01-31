The Lamar County soccer team is enjoying unprecedented growth with over 120 prospects showing up for tryouts for the high school and middle school teams earlier this month. LCMS will field boys and girls teams for the first time this season.
LCHS hosts First Presbyterian of Macon today in a preseason scrimmage. First touch for the girls match is 5:30 p.m. at Trojan Field with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
The Trojan Cup tournament begins next week here. LC plays East Laurens at Trojan Field Feb. 6.
Other teams participating in the tourney are Upson-Lee, Central Carrollton, Putnam County, Troup County, Harris County and Northside Warner Robins.
LCMS opens its season Feb. 5 at Byron.
