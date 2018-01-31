/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Super Bowl BLT dip

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Food
Wednesday, January 31. 2018
1 pound bacon
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1 tomato - peeled, seeded and diced
Crackers or chips

Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain on paper towels.

In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise and sour cream. Crumble bacon into the sour cream and mayonnaise mixture. Mix in tomatoes just before serving.

Serve with crackers or chips.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette