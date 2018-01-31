A 45-year-old Barnesville man has been charged with arson in connection with a Jan. 24 fire that destroyed a home at 23 Brown St. here. The apparently unoccupied home caught fire at about 4 a.m. There were no injuries.
Daraus Ahmad Myles of 407 Westchester Heights was charged Wednesday with one count of arson in connection with the fire, according to Capt. Al Moltrum of the BPD. Neighbors had seen Myles in the area, according to a tipster who contacted The Herald Gazette in the aftermath of the blaze.
Myles is no stranger to law enforcement.
More to follow...
Ahmad Myles (inset) has been charged with arson in connection with the fire that destroyed this Brown Street home last week.
Man charged with arson in Brown Street fire
