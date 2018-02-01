Two South Carolina brothers charged in a puppy snatching case here failed to appear in court Feb. 1 on charges of robbery by sudden snatching and are now fugitives from the law.
Arrest warrants for failure to appear were issued for Anthony Tavor Robertson, 29, and Raheem Anthony Robertson, 22, who are from the Winnsboro, S.C. area.
The local case ended with a high speed chase on I-20 in Morgan County. The Mercedes the brothers were in was pitted by a state trooper. They have similar charges in other jurisdictions.
Alleged puppy snatchers Anthony Roberts (left) and Rahemm Robertson are now fugitives.
Updated: Alleged puppy snatchers skip court; arrest warrants issued
Trackbacks
No Trackbacks
MAGA
Hakken Koff