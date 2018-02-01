/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Alleged puppy snatchers Anthony Roberts (left) and Rahemm Robertson are now fugitives.

Updated: Alleged puppy snatchers skip court; arrest warrants issued

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, February 1. 2018
Updated: 3 hours ago
Comments (2)
Two South Carolina brothers charged in a puppy snatching case here failed to appear in court Feb. 1 on charges of robbery by sudden snatching and are now fugitives from the law.

Arrest warrants for failure to appear were issued for Anthony Tavor Robertson, 29, and Raheem Anthony Robertson, 22, who are from the Winnsboro, S.C. area.

The local case ended with a high speed chase on I-20 in Morgan County. The Mercedes the brothers were in was pitted by a state trooper. They have similar charges in other jurisdictions.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Glenn McDonald on 02/01/18 at 01:34 PM
As if they were law abiding citizens to begin with.
#2 Hakken Koff on 02/01/18 at 02:54 PM
Once the Puppy Bros are picked up on fugitive warrants, they probably will claim their Gas Hog Mercedes ran out of fuel driving over from South Carolina. I predict the miscreants will alter their modus operandi from dog napping to more lucrative endeavors like robbing isolated Mom and Pop stores or stealing lunch money from kids on their way to school. Remember they are Dumb Crooks. Heaven forbid they invade a home and steal a gun. What next bank robbery? Maybe not...they are crook wannabes.

MAGA
Hakken Koff
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette