Bobby Bates

Bobby L. Bates, 85, of Peachtree City, Ga. peacefully passed away on January 31, 2018, at home in the presence of his wife and family.
He was born and raised in Gadsden, Ala. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Navy Petty Officer during the Koran War.
After retiring as a technical sales representative, he drove a school bus in Peachtree City for 16 years and was known as "Mr. B." He was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A.N. (Red) and Eunice Bates of Gadsden, Ala. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Ann (Naylor) Bates; brother, Buddy and Gwynn Bates of Birmingam, Ala; daughter, Debbie and Chet Armstrong of Barnesville, Ga.; son, Keith Bates of Newnan, Ga.; daughter, Patricia (Bates) and Gary Koger of Newnan, Ga.; grandson, Robbie and Becky Patterson of Barnesville, Ga.; granddaughter, Kristi and Steve Brown of Shalimar, Fla.; granddaughter, Blair Schlachter of Kennesaw, Ga.; grandson, Blake Schlachter of Athens, Ga.; great-grandson, Cody Brown of Newnan, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Courtney Brown of Shalimar, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Rachel Patterson of Barnesville, Ga.; great-grandson, Tanner Patterson of Barnesville, Ga.; and the beloved family dachshund, Annie. His family has had a private celebration of his life and thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.
