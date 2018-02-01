/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Fugitive shortly after his arrest Thursday evening. (Photo: LCSO)

Updated: Manhunt on near landfill; suspect captured

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, February 1. 2018
Updated: 29 minutes ago
A heavy law enforcement presence is on hand in the area of the Cedar Grove landfill in the industrial park where a manhunt in underway for a suspect who fled a traffic accident in Pike County earlier today.

The man is identified as a white male about six feet tall battered after a long day in the woods.

He fled from a crash in the Crane Road area of Pike County.

The suspect was captured at dusk. He is expected to be charged in Pike County with serious injury by motor vehicle and additional counts. He had not yet been identified at 6:30p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette