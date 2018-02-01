A heavy law enforcement presence is on hand in the area of the Cedar Grove landfill in the industrial park where a manhunt in underway for a suspect who fled a traffic accident in Pike County earlier today.
The man is identified as a white male about six feet tall battered after a long day in the woods.
He fled from a crash in the Crane Road area of Pike County.
The suspect was captured at dusk. He is expected to be charged in Pike County with serious injury by motor vehicle and additional counts. He had not yet been identified at 6:30p.m.
Fugitive shortly after his arrest Thursday evening. (Photo: LCSO)
